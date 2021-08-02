Olympics live streams, Aug. 3: Simone Biles returns for balance beam finals; US men’s basketball quarterfinal; sport climbing debuts

TOKYO, Japan — USA Gymnastics announced Monday that Simone Biles would be returning to compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.
The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.
The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.
After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 10 p.m. Monday – 9:59 p.m. MT. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
11:00am MT: NBC Daytime
8:00pm MT: NBC Primetime
9:30pm MT: NBC Prime Plus
10:40pm Monday MT: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain
11:30pm Monday MT: Sailing, Men's Finn and mixed Nacra 17 medal races
12:00am MT: Diving, Men's 3m Springboard Final
12:30am MT: Cycling, Women's team pursuit R1 and finals; men's team sprint qualifying, R1 and finals; and men's team pursuit R1
2:00am MT: Soccer, Men's semifinal, Mexico vs. Brazil
2:00am MT: Sport Climbing, Men's combined qualification
4:00am MT: Track and Field, Session 11
4:00am MT: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put qualifying
4:20am MT: Track and Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying
4:50am MT: Weightlifting, Men's 109kg Group A
5:00am MT: Soccer, Men’s Semifinal, Japan vs. Spain
5:35am MT: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final
6:25am MT: Track and Field, Women's 800m Final
6:50am MT: Track and Field, Women's 200m Final
3:30pm MT: Swimming, Women's Open Water 10km
6:00pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 1
6:00pm MT: Track and Field, Session 12
6:05pm MT: Track and Field, Men's Javelin qualifying
6:55pm MT: Track and Field, Decathlon Long Jump
7:00pm MT: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal 1, teams TBD
7:00pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 2
7:35pm MT: Track and Field, Heptathlon High Jump
8:30pm MT: Track and Field, Women's 400m Hurdles final
8:40pm MT: Track and Field, Decathlon Shot Put
9:00pm MT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
9:30pm MT: Skateboarding, Women's Park Final