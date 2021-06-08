x
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

Here's the schedule for those and more events livestreaming Saturday.

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.

The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.

Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 10 p.m. MT Friday – 9:59 p.m. MT Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

NBC Olympics TV coverage for Saturday (also on KTVB Idaho’s NewsChannel 7) 

6am MT: NBC Daytime Part 1

10am MT: NBC Daytime Part 2

6pm MT: NBC Primetime

11:30pm MT: NBC Prime Plus

Event livestreams late Friday 

10:30pm MT: Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match

10:40pm MT: Water Polo, Women's Bronze Medal Game

11pm MT: Boxing, men's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's flyweight and women's welterweight gold medal bouts

11pm MT: Karate, women's kumite 61+kg and men's kumite

11:30pm MT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's Swim, Fencing Bonus, Riding

Event livestreams Saturday

12am MT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Final

12:15am MT: Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match

12:20am MT: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around Final -- Hoop, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon

12:30am MT: Track Cycling, Men's madison final; women's sprint R2 with repechage and quarterfinals; and men's keirin R1 w/ rep

1am MT: Women’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game, teams TBD

1:30am MT: Water Polo, Women's Gold Medal Game, USA vs. Spain 

2am MT: Handball, Men's Bronze Medal Game

3:45am MT: Wrestling, repechage and medal matches in men's freestyle (65kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (50kg)

4am MT: Baseball, Gold Medal Game, USA vs. Japan 

4am MT: Equestrian, Jumping Team Final

4am MT: Track and Field, Session 19

4:30am MT: Artistic Swimming, Team - Free Routine (Final)

4:30am MT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's Laser-Run Combined

4:35am MT: Track and Field, Women's High Jump Final

4:45am MT: Track and Field, Women's 10,000m Final

5am MT: Men’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game

5am MT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final

5:30am MT: Soccer, Men's Gold Medal Match

5:40am MT: Track and Field, Men's 1,500m Final

6am MT: Handball, Men's Gold Medal Game

6:30am MT: Track and Field, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

6:50am MT: Track and Field, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

8am MT: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, men's and women's Kayak four 500m, men's Canoe single 1000m and women's Canoe double 500m finals

6pm MT: Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match

7pm MT: Track Cycling, Women's omnium w/ scratch, tempo, elim, pts races; women's sprint SF & final; & men's keirin R2, R3 & final

8pm MT: Handball, Women's Bronze Medal Game

8pm MT: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Group All-Around Final -- 5 Balls; 3 Hoops & 2 Clubs

8:30pm MT: Women’s Basketball, Gold Medal Game, Japan vs. USA

