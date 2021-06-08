Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.
The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.
Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 10 p.m. MT Friday – 9:59 p.m. MT Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
NBC Olympics TV coverage for Saturday (also on KTVB Idaho’s NewsChannel 7)
6am MT: NBC Daytime Part 1
10am MT: NBC Daytime Part 2
6pm MT: NBC Primetime
11:30pm MT: NBC Prime Plus
Event livestreams late Friday
10:30pm MT: Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match
10:40pm MT: Water Polo, Women's Bronze Medal Game
11pm MT: Boxing, men's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's flyweight and women's welterweight gold medal bouts
Event livestreams Saturday
12am MT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Final
12:15am MT: Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match
12:30am MT: Track Cycling, Men's madison final; women's sprint R2 with repechage and quarterfinals; and men's keirin R1 w/ rep
3:45am MT: Wrestling, repechage and medal matches in men's freestyle (65kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (50kg)
4am MT: Equestrian, Jumping Team Final
4am MT: Track and Field, Session 19
4:30am MT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's Laser-Run Combined
4:35am MT: Track and Field, Women's High Jump Final
4:45am MT: Track and Field, Women's 10,000m Final
5:30am MT: Soccer, Men's Gold Medal Match
5:40am MT: Track and Field, Men's 1,500m Final
6am MT: Handball, Men's Gold Medal Game
6:30am MT: Track and Field, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
6:50am MT: Track and Field, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
8am MT: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, men's and women's Kayak four 500m, men's Canoe single 1000m and women's Canoe double 500m finals
7pm MT: Track Cycling, Women's omnium w/ scratch, tempo, elim, pts races; women's sprint SF & final; & men's keirin R2, R3 & final
