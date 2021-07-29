x
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, debut of swimming mixed team relays

The U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands, while two new mixed team relay events will award their first-ever medals Friday. In track is men's 10K final.

TOKYO, Japan — Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.

In the pool, it will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles. A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.

On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.

And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final. Among the competitors is Lewis-Clark State College alum and assistant cross-country coach Sam Atkin, who's running for his native country, Great Britain.

Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 10 p.m. Thursday – 9:59 p.m. MT Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

Friday's Primetime and Prime Plus -- streaming and broadcast live on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7

6pm MT: NBC Primetime

9:30pm MT: NBC Prime Plus

Individual events streaming live

10pm MT (Thursday): Trampoline, Women's qualification and final

10:40pm MT (Thursday): Women's Basketball, USA vs. Japan

11pm MT (Thursday): Canoe Slalom, Men's Kayak (K-1) semifinal and final

11pm MT (Thursday): Shooting, Women's Sport Pistol Final

11:45pm MT (Thursday): Archery, Women’s Individual Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals

12:00am MT: Diving, Women's 3m Springboard prelims

12:30am MT: Badminton, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

12:30am MT: Women's Water Polo, USA vs. ROC (Russian athletes)

1:30am MT: Rugby, Women's Quarterfinals

2am MT: Judo, Women's 78+kg & Men's 100+kg repechages, semifinals and finals

3:30am MT: Fencing, Men's Team Epee medal matches

4am MT: Baseball, USA vs. Israel

4am MT: Swimming, Heats in men's 50m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, women's 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay

4am MT: Track & Field Session 3

4:05am MT: Track & Field, Women's Triple Jump qualifying

4:25am MT: Track & Field, Women's Shot Put qualifying

5am MT: Women's Soccer quarterfinal: USA vs. Netherlands

5am MT: Table Tennis, men's singles medal matches

5:30am MT: Men’s 10,000-meter final

7am MT: Men's Beach Volleyball, Qatar vs. USA (Gibb/Bourne)

4:30pm MT: Triathlon, mixed relay

6pm MT: Women's Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. USA (Claes/Sponcil)

6pm MT: Rugby, Women's Semifinals

6pm MT: Track & Field Session 4

6:30pm MT: Track & Field, Women's Discus qualifying

6:40pm MT: Track & Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying

7:30pm MT: Swimming, Finals in men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m backstroke, 800m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay

8:05pm MT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. ROC (Russian athletes)

9pm MT: Sailing, Men's & women's Windsurfer medal races

9pm MT: Tennis, Men's singles bronze medal match

9:59pm MT: Trampoline, Men's qualification and Final

