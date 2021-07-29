Olympics livestreams, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, debut of swimming mixed team relays

TOKYO, Japan — Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.
In the pool, it will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles. A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.
On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.
And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final. Among the competitors is Lewis-Clark State College alum and assistant cross-country coach Sam Atkin, who's running for his native country, Great Britain.
Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 10 p.m. Thursday – 9:59 p.m. MT Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
Friday's Primetime and Prime Plus -- streaming and broadcast live on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7
6pm MT: NBC Primetime
9:30pm MT: NBC Prime Plus
Individual events streaming live
10pm MT (Thursday): Trampoline, Women's qualification and final
10:40pm MT (Thursday): Women's Basketball, USA vs. Japan
11pm MT (Thursday): Canoe Slalom, Men's Kayak (K-1) semifinal and final
11pm MT (Thursday): Shooting, Women's Sport Pistol Final
11:45pm MT (Thursday): Archery, Women’s Individual Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
12:00am MT: Diving, Women's 3m Springboard prelims
12:30am MT: Badminton, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
1:30am MT: Rugby, Women's Quarterfinals
3:30am MT: Fencing, Men's Team Epee medal matches
4am MT: Baseball, USA vs. Israel
4am MT: Swimming, Heats in men's 50m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, women's 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay
4am MT: Track & Field Session 3
4:25am MT: Track & Field, Women's Shot Put qualifying
5:30am MT: Men’s 10,000-meter final
4:30pm MT: Triathlon, mixed relay
6pm MT: Rugby, Women's Semifinals
6pm MT: Track & Field Session 4
6:30pm MT: Track & Field, Women's Discus qualifying
6:40pm MT: Track & Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying
7:30pm MT: Swimming, Finals in men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m backstroke, 800m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay
9:59pm MT: Trampoline, Men's qualification and Final