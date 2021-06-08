Olympics livestreams, Aug. 8: US in volleyball gold medal match; Closing Ceremony

TOKYO, Japan — The final day of the Olympics brings the final medals of the Games. The U.S. takes on Brazil in the women’s volleyball final. Medals will also be awarded in boxing, handball and men’s water polo. And it all wraps up with the Closing Ceremony, which you can see streamed at 5am MT and again during NBC’s primetime coverage at 6pm MT.
Below are livestream links for remaining medal events at the Olympics. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com. You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
Livestreams of NBC coverage (also shown on KTVB Channel 7)
11am MT: NBC Daytime
6pm MT: NBC Primetime
Event livestreams: Late Saturday night
10:40pm MT: Water Polo, Men's Bronze Medal Game
11pm MT: Gold medal bouts in women's lightweight, women's middleweight, men's lightweight and men's super heavyweight
Event livestreams: Sunday morning
12am MT: Handball, Women's Gold Medal Game
1:30am MT: Water Polo, Men's Gold Medal Game
5am MT: Closing Ceremony