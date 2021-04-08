x
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 6: US in men’s basketball gold medal game

The U.S. seeks payback against France in men’s basketball, and two U.S. women’s teams have semifinal action at the same time against the same country.

TOKYO, Japan — The final weekend of Olympics is here, which means a lot of medals to be awarded in the next three days. The big event will be the U.S. taking on France for the men’s basketball gold medal. France defeated the U.S. to open the Tokyo Games.

In an interesting coincidence, both the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams will be playing Serbia for the right to go to their gold medal games. The volleyball match starts 40 minutes before the basketball game.

Track and field will feature the men’s and women’s 4x100 relay finals and women’s 400-meter final. The men take on the 10-meter diving platform, and medals will be awarded in men’s beach volleyball. And for something completely different, the women will run, shoot, swim, fence and even jump horses for the modern pentathlon gold.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 10 p.m. MT Thursday – 9:59 p.m. MT Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

10pm MT (Thursday): Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia 

10:40pm MT (Thursday): Women’s Basketball Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia 

11pm MT (Thursday): Boxing, men's heavyweight gold medal bout; women's middleweight, men's lightweight semifinals

12am MT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Prelims

12:20am MT: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal

12:30am MT: Track Cycling, Women's madison final; men's sprint semifinals & final; and women's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages

12:30am MT: Modern Pentathlon, Women's Swim, Fencing Bonus, Riding

1:30am MT: Track and Field, Women's 20km Race Walk

2am MT: Karate, men's kata, women's kumite 61kg and men's kumite 75kg

2:30am MT: Sport Climbing, Women's Combined Final

3:15am MT: Wrestling, Men's freestyle (74kg, 125kg) and women's freestyle (53kg) wrestling medal bouts

4am MT: Field Hockey, Women's Gold Medal Game

4:30am MT: Modern Pentathlon, Women's Laser-Run Combined

4:30am MT: Synchronized Swimming, Team - Technical Routine

4:40am MT: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal

4:50am MT: Track and Field, Session 17

5am MT: Women’s Basketball Semifinal

5am MT: Soccer, Men's Bronze Medal Match

5:50am MT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final

6am MT: Track and Field, Men's 5,000m Final

6am MT: Volleyball, Women's Semifinal

6:35am MT: Track and Field, Women's 400m Final

6:50am MT: Track and Field, Women's 1,500m Final

7:30am MT: Track and Field, Women's 4x100m Relay Final

7:50am MT: Track and Field, Men's 4x100m Relay Final

4pm MT: Track and Field, Women's Marathon

4:30pm MT: Golf, Women's final round, Part 1

7pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match

7pm MT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Semis

7pm MT: Golf, Women's final round, Part 2

7pm MT: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Group All-Around Qualifying

8:15pm MT: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, Finals in men's and women's kayak four 500m, men's canoe single 1000m and women's canoe double 500m

8:30pm MT: Men’s Basketball, Gold Medal Game, France vs. USA 

8:30pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match

9pm MT: Baseball, Bronze Medal Game, Dominican Republic vs. South Korea 

