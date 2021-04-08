Olympics livestreams, Aug. 6: US in men’s basketball gold medal game

TOKYO, Japan — The final weekend of Olympics is here, which means a lot of medals to be awarded in the next three days. The big event will be the U.S. taking on France for the men’s basketball gold medal. France defeated the U.S. to open the Tokyo Games.
In an interesting coincidence, both the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams will be playing Serbia for the right to go to their gold medal games. The volleyball match starts 40 minutes before the basketball game.
Track and field will feature the men’s and women’s 4x100 relay finals and women’s 400-meter final. The men take on the 10-meter diving platform, and medals will be awarded in men’s beach volleyball. And for something completely different, the women will run, shoot, swim, fence and even jump horses for the modern pentathlon gold.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 10 p.m. MT Thursday – 9:59 p.m. MT Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
10pm MT (Thursday): Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia
10:40pm MT (Thursday): Women’s Basketball Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia
11pm MT (Thursday): Boxing, men's heavyweight gold medal bout; women's middleweight, men's lightweight semifinals
12am MT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Prelims
12:20am MT: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal
12:30am MT: Track Cycling, Women's madison final; men's sprint semifinals & final; and women's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
1:30am MT: Track and Field, Women's 20km Race Walk
2:30am MT: Sport Climbing, Women's Combined Final
3:15am MT: Wrestling, Men's freestyle (74kg, 125kg) and women's freestyle (53kg) wrestling medal bouts
4:40am MT: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal
4:50am MT: Track and Field, Session 17
5am MT: Women’s Basketball Semifinal
5am MT: Soccer, Men's Bronze Medal Match
5:50am MT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final
6am MT: Volleyball, Women's Semifinal
6:35am MT: Track and Field, Women's 400m Final
6:50am MT: Track and Field, Women's 1,500m Final
7:30am MT: Track and Field, Women's 4x100m Relay Final
7:50am MT: Track and Field, Men's 4x100m Relay Final
4:30pm MT: Golf, Women's final round, Part 1
7pm MT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Semis
8:15pm MT: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, Finals in men's and women's kayak four 500m, men's canoe single 1000m and women's canoe double 500m
8:30pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match