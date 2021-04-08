Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 10 p.m. MT Wednesday – 9:59 p.m. MT Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
Wednesday night livestreams
10pm MT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1
10:15pm MT: Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia
11pm MT: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals
Thursday livestreams
12am MT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final
12:20am MT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1
12:30am MT: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF
1:30am MT: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk
2:30am MT: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final
3:45am MT: Track and Field, Session 15
4:15am MT: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin
4:20am MT: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final
4:40am MT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2
6am MT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2
2:30pm MT: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk
7:30pm MT: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game
8:30pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match