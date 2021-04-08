x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to end the Olympics on a high note against Australia, while new champions are crowned in the decathlon and heptathlon.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 10 p.m. MT Wednesday – 9:59 p.m. MT Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

Wednesday night livestreams

10pm MT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's and women's fencing ranking rounds

10pm MT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1

10:15pm MT: Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia

11pm MT: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals

Thursday livestreams

12am MT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final

12:20am MT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1

12:30am MT: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF

1:30am MT: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk

2am MT: Karate, women's kata, men's kumite 67kg and women's kumite 55kg medal bouts

2am MT: Soccer, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Australia vs. USA

2:30am MT: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final

3:15am MT: Wrestling, Medals in men's freestyle (57kg, 86kg) and women's freestyle (57kg)

3:45am MT: Track and Field, Session 15

4am MT: Baseball, Semifinal, USA vs. South Korea   

4am MT: Field Hockey, Men's Gold Medal Game

4:15am MT: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin

4:20am MT: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final

4:40am MT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2

5am MT: Men's basketball semifinal, France vs. Slovenia

6am MT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal

6am MT: Track and Field, Men's 400m Final

6am MT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2

6:20am MT: Track and Field, Heptathlon 800m (Final event)

6:40am MT: Track and Field, Decathlon 1,500m (Final event)

7am MT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal

2:30pm MT: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk

7pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match

7pm MT: Karate, men's kata and women's kumite 61kg elimination rounds

7:20pm MT: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around Qualifying Part 1 of 2

7:30pm MT: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game

8pm MT: Soccer, Women's Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs Canada

8:30pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match

Related Articles

"Olympic Zone" video: A hurdling lesson