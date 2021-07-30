Olympics livestreams, July 31: Women’s 100-meter track final, last day of swimming

TOKYO, Japan — Medals in the first major events of track and field will be decided Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics while the final medals in swimming will be awarded.
For the first time, there will be an Olympic champion in the mixed 4x400-meter relay in track. Two men and two women will each run a full lap, and each team can decide what order they go in. Also, the title of world’s fastest woman will be decided in the 100-meter final.
In the pool, it’s a full-on splash-and-dash sprint as the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle finals are held. The men’s 1,500-meter final makes its Olympic debut and the competition wraps up with the men’s and women’s 4x100 medley relays.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
6:00am MT: NBC Daytime, Part 1
10:30am MT: NBC Daytime, Part 2
6:00pm MT: NBC Primetime
10:00pm MT: NBC Primetime Plus
10:00pm MT Friday: Trampoline, Men's qualification and final
10:00am MT: Shooting, Mixed Team Trap final
11:00pm MT Friday: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Hungary
11:45pm MT Friday: Archery, Men’s Individual Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
12:00am MT: Diving, Women's 3m springboard semifinal
12:00am MT: Tennis, Women's Singles bronze medal match
12:50am MT: Weightlifting, Men's 81kg Group A
1:00am MT: Shooting, Women's 3-Position Rifle final
1:30am MT: Rugby, Women's medal matches
2:00am MT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 1
2:00am MT: Judo, Mixed Team finals
3:00am MT: Tennis, Women's Singles gold medal match
3:30am MT: Fencing, Women's Team Sabre medal matches
3:50am MT: Weightlifting, Men's 96kg Group A
4:00am MT: Baseball, South Korea vs. USA
4:00am MT: Track and Field, Session 5
4:10am MT: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump qualifying
5:00am MT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 2
5:15am MT: Track and Field, Men's Discus final
6:00am MT: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Czech Republic
6:00am MT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 3
6:35am MT: Track and Field, Mixed 4x400m Relay final
7:00am MT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 4
6:00pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 1
6:10pm MT: Track and Field, Session 6
7:00pm MT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 2
7:00pm MT: Men's Golf, final round
7:30pm MT: Swimming, Finals in men's and women's 50m freestyle, men's 1,500m freestyle and men's and women's 4x100m medley relays
7:35pm MT: Track and Field, Women's Shot Put final
9:00pm MT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
9:00pm MT: Tennis, Men's Singles gold medal match