Australian coach has reaction you have to see after Titmus beats Ledecky

Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 400-meter freestyle in Tokyo by two-thirds of a second. Coach Dean Boxall was pumped.

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus took down American Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle in one of the Games' most anticipated races, and arguably no one was more excited about it than Titmus' coach Dean Boxall.

Titmus came back from a half-body length deficit in the last 150 meters to take barely beat out Ledecky, who holds the world record in the event. Titmus' was the second-fastest time in history.

Immediately after the race, cameras shot to Boxall, who put on a show, screaming, ripping off his mask, running down the mezzanine and throwing his fist in the air.

One of the ushers nearly had to hold Boxall back while he went ballistic in the stands.

This isn't the first time Titmus has taken Ledecky down, but this was the biggest stage. Titmus beat Ledecky in the 2019 World Championships. The 400-meter freestyle was the first of the rivals' many expected showdowns in Tokyo, so we may be seeing more of Boxall by the time these Games are done.

Just after Titmus' win, social media started reacting to the coach's enthusiasm.

"If my coach doesn't react like this when I have a big win then I don't want it," tweeted professional tennis player Daria Gavrilova from Australia.

Others claimed he looked like "the Ultimate Warrior entering the ring for Wrestlemania."

