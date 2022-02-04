Winter Olympics Saturday: Idaho-born siblings in cross-country skiing, U.S. women's hockey vs. Russian squad

Also on tap in Saturday's livestream schedule: medals in women's slopestyle snowboarding, men's freestyle moguls and downhill skiing; team figure skating continues.

BOISE, Idaho — It’s the first full day of competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the first medals of the Games will be determined.

Finals will be held in women's slopestyle, in which American Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending gold medalist. Medals will also be decided in men's downhill and men's moguls, women’s speed skating, cross-country and ski jumping, and mixed team biathlon.

In cross-country skiing, Caitlin and Scott Patterson, who were born and largely raised in McCall, Idaho, compete in the skiathlon events. Caitlin is scheduled for the women's skiathlon at 12:45 a.m. Saturday; Scott is in the men's skiathlon, scheduled to start just after midnight early Sunday.

It’s the second night of team figure skating with the women’s short program and men’s free skate.

The U.S. continues its gold medal defense in women’s hockey against the Russians who are competing as ROC. Watch for number 21 on Team USA: Sun Valley's Hilary Knight tallied one assist and peppered Finland's netminder with seven shots on goal in Thursday morning's 5-2 victory against the Finnish team in Thursday morning's opener.

In mixed doubles curling, the Americans face China, Canada and the Czech Republic.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MT Friday and 1 a.m. MT Sunday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

On broadcast TV, NBC's Saturday daytime coverage on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 begins at noon; primetime coverage gets going at 6 p.m.

11:05 p.m. Friday MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage

4 p.m. MST: Figure Skating Training

6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage

6:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

Women’s Short Program

Men’s Free Skate

11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

For more Winter Olympics stories, news and information, go to KTVB.COM/Olympics.

Video moment: Team USA marches into stadium for Parade of Nations during Friday's opening ceremony.

