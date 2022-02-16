Live at 9 p.m.: Watch party for Idaho’s Hilary Knight and US women’s hockey against Canada

Local crowds cheer on Idaho’s Hilary Knight and the rest of the US women’s hockey team as they go for gold.

KETCHUM, Idaho — As the U.S. women’s hockey team prepares to face Canada for the gold medal, family and friends gather in Ketchum at the River Run Lodge to cheer on Idahoan, Hilary Knight.

During the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang, the U.S. women’s hockey team avenged their runner-up finish to Canada four years before. Now, the U.S. will be defending that gold as they face Canada in the finals once again.

It's only fitting that it's the U.S., with the two countries meeting for the sixth time in seven Olympic finals. The exception was 2006, when Canada won the final against Sweden, which beat the U.S. in the semifinals.

Overall at the Olympics, which added women’s hockey in 1998, Canada is 6-3 against the U.S., with four gold medals to the Americans’ two.

“What do you want me to say?” Knight asked when the prospect of facing Canada once again was mentioned. “It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time.”

Here's a recap of each of the games the U.S. women's team has played so far:

Preliminary round games

Game 1: USA 5, Finland 2 on Thursday, Feb. 3. Knight had an assist and seven shots on goal. For video highlights click here.

Game 2: USA 5, ROC (Russian athletes) 0. On Saturday morning, Knight scored a goal in the second period, following an assist in the first period. Those contributions put her fourth all-time in U.S.Olympic points and second in assists. Video highlights

Game 3: USA 8, Switzerland 0: Sunday, Feb. 6. Knight scored two goals in the U.S. women's second straight shutout win. Recap story here. Video highlights here.

Game 4: USA 2, Canada 4: Monday, Feb. 7. Video highlights

Game 5: USA 4, Finland 1: Monday, Feb. 14. Knight scored a goal heading into the third period. Video highlights

Elimination rounds

Quarterfinals: USA 4, Czech Republic 1. Video highlights here. On Thursday, Feb. 10, Knight scored Team USA's first goal of the game during the second period. Also scoring were Lee Stecklein, Savannah Harmon and Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Semifinals: USA vs. Finland -- USA beat Finland 4-1 on Monday, advancing to the Gold Medal game on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Knight scored one goal and tallied one assist in the match; the goal and assist put Knight second all-time for U.S. Olympic points with 26.

Gold Medal Game: Wednesday, Feb. 16 - 9:10 p.m. MT; On TV: KTVB 7





