Friday Olympics livestreams: Mixed team snowboardcross debuts, Blaser in final skeleton heats

The exciting mixed team snowboardcross makes is Olympic debut. Plus, the U.S. and Canada face off in men’s hockey action; Idaho's Andrew Blaser in skeleton.

BEIJING, China — Mixed team snowboardcross makes its debut at the Winter Olympics Friday. Teams consist of one man and one woman. The men race against each other first. The time difference is transferred to their teammates and the women come down in staggered order. The first one to cross the line wins.

Idaho-born cross-country skier Scott Patterson will compete in the men’s 15-kilometer classic race, which starts at midnight Mountain Time. Last Sunday, Patterson placed 11th in his first race of these Olympics, the 30km skiathlon, which was half classical and half freestyle.

The U.S. and Canada face off in men’s hockey preliminaries. Quarterfinals continue in the women’s competition.

On the ice, the short track speedskaters take on the men’s 500 meters and women’s 1,000 meters heats. On the long track, the men compete in the grueling 10,000 meters. That’s 25 laps around the track.

The U.S. women’s curling team faces China and the men wrap up the skeleton competition. Andrew Blaser of Meridian, Idaho, was in 21st place after the first two heats of the men’s skeleton.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MT Thursday – 1 a.m. MT Saturday. Schedules may be subject to change due to weather and COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

11:05 p.m. MST (Thursday): Curling, Women's Round Robin

4:30: am MST: Day 7 Medal Ceremonies

5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

12 p.m. MST NBC Daytime Coverage

6 p.m. MST NBC Primetime Coverage

6:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

