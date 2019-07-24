BOISE, Idaho — Recent Boise State graduate Allie Ostrander has been getting a lot of national attention as of late.

After winning her third-straight NCAA championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Ostrander decided to forgo her final year of collegiate eligibility and turn pro.

Ostrander says she hopes to qualify for next years summer Olympic Games.

While her accomplishments are nothing short of stellar, there's another former Boise State runner whose name should be a part of the conversation.

Her name? Marisa Howard.

During her time as a bronco, Howard was a two-time all-American in the steeplechase, finishing as the national runner-up as a junior in 2014 and taking fourth the following season.

That year, Courtney Frerichs and Coleen Quigley were two of the competitors to beat Howard. Both eventually went on to make the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.

Frericks currently owns the U.S. record in the event.

After battling a number of hip injuries, Howard says she's got more confidence now that her health has been more consistent.

"I mean I'd say this is probably the most consistent training I've had since college," Howard said. "I do feel like a lot of times you have to keep re-proving yourself and re-proving yourself, but that's okay, I never want to settle."

That was evident in the way she ran recently at a meet in California, crossing the finish line in a 'world standard' time of 9:36.

That time is one second faster than the time Ostrander recorded at the NCAA National Championships in June.

"I think that kind of helped build my confidence back after an injury last year," Howard said. "I have always felt like I just have more."

Later this week, Howard and Ostrander will stop on the same track and compete head to head for the very first time at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.

"I really respect Allie and everything that she did at Boise State," Howard said. "I think it's going to be a really good battle."

The top four finishers will earn a berth to the World Championships in September.

"I think on that day, we line up and at the end of the day, she's going to be a competitor and I've got to do everything I can to get that spot," Howard said.



"My husband and I, we talked about competitive greatness and beating somebody when they're at their absolute best and I think that's kind of what I want to embody."

In addition to Howard and Ostrander, there are several other Boise State alumni hoping to represent the USA next summer in Tokyo, including Sadi Henderson, Emma Bates, and David Elliott.

Henderson competed for the Broncos from 2016 to 2018 before transferring to the University of San Fransisco in the fall of 2018.

She finished in 12th place in the 800 meters at this years NCAA Championships.

As for Bates, who is a national champion in the 10,000 meters and a 12-time all-American, she continues to dominate on the racecourse, proving to be one of the best marathon runners in the U.S.

David Elliott recorded a sub-four-minute mile for the Broncos back in 2016.



This week, all five will compete in the U.S. National Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

There are a few other Boise State grads hoping they'll head to Tokyo next summer, including Jordin Andrade and Kurt Felix, but they're hoping to compete under the flag of countries like Cape Verde and Grenada.