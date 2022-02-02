After shocking Olympics result Sunday, what are the alpine skiing rules?

Following a shocking result in Sunday night's women's giant slalom, people are asking about the rules of the alpine skiing disciplines.

An unexpected result involving defending gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin in the early stages of the women's giant slalom at the Winter Olympics in Beijing led to a spike in people looking up the rules of giant slalom.

Alpine skiing at the Olympics has multiple disciplines that go beyond just seeing who gets down the mountain the fastest without crashing or skiing off course. From slalom to downhill to the exhausting super-G and alpine combined, here is a look at the differences between each form.

Slalom

The slalom is the shortest course in alpine skiing. It also has the most turns. Skiers have to navigate from one gate to the next. Cutting a turn too close or missing a gate altogether will incur a time penalty which could be the difference between a gold medal and no medal at all. Each skier makes two runs down the slalom course.

Giant Slalom

It's basically what it sounds like. It's a longer slalom course and the gates are spaced further apart. This is also a two-run event.

Downhill

It's all about speed here. Lines are painted on the outside of the course to show the boundaries. There are no gates to navigate between, so it all matters as to who gets down in the shortest time possible.

Super-G

Super-G means super giant slalom. It combines the speed of downhill but the technical turning necessary of the giant slalom. The course winds more than the downhill course, but the gates are spaced out more so that the skiers can pick up speed.

Alpine Combined

The alpine combined consists of one downhill run and one slalom run, both of which are completed on the same day.

Mixed Team

The mixed team competition made its debut in 2018. Skiers go down, side-by-side, on identical slalom courses -- men vs. men and women vs. women. After each round, teams are knocked out until the medals are decided.