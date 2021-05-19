Idaho may be the 'most underrated' place for rocking climbing ahead of its Olympic debut

From Table Rock to the City of Rocks, there are some world-class indoor and outdoor climbing options right here in the Treasure Valley's backyard.

BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State is known for its ranging mountains, pristine waters and, apparently, a growing surfing community. Thanks to Idaho's natural beauty and wonders, rock climbing is a sport many Idahoans are familiar with.

“Climbing has seen a lot of growth recently, but I think with the Olympics coming up, it’s going to be explosive, everybody is really excited,” said local climber Elias Felix.

From Table Rock to the City of Rocks, there are some world-class indoor and outdoor climbing options right here in the Treasure Valley's backyard.

“Boise, Idaho and the Idaho area, in general, is one of the most underrated, but most amazing places to be if you like climbing,” said Felix. "I know City of Rocks is considered a pretty well-known place internationally to come climb. As well as places like Black Cliffs, which is just ten minutes outside of Boise."

Sport Climbing will consist of three different climbing competitions, including lead climbing, as well as bouldering and a fast-paced speed climbing event.

“That’s the competitive format on the bigger stages. They want the world’s best climbers to be well-versed, all-around great climbers. In lead climbing, you start with a rope at the very bottom and climb to the top, it’s more endurance than technique-based. Bouldering is more power and technique-intensive, there’s shorter walls and you’re not roped in or anything, and it’s about who can climb the strongest and do the hardest problems. Speed climbing is all about who can get up the same route the fastest in a two-person competition,” said Felix.

After being delayed a year, sport climbing is finally ready for the world's biggest stage.

“I’m stoked, I’m super stoked. All I’ve been thinking about, before COVID, I was ready to watch and really bummed I had to wait an extra year, which helped me keep building momentum. I can’t wait to watch, I love the Olympics, I love climbing, them coming together is going to be great,” said Felix.

