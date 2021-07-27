US equestrian team: For Lyle, the trail to silver went through Idaho

The equestrian rider who trained in Idaho will go for another medal Wednesday, in the individual final.

TOKYO, Japan — The first member of Team Idaho to compete at the Tokyo Olympics claimed her first-ever Olympic medal early Tuesday morning.

Equestrian Adrienne Lyle, who once lived and trained in Ketchum, helped the U.S. Equestrian Team win silver in the Grand Prix Special. Lyle and her horse, Salvino, stamped their mark with a 76.109% early in the competition.

Teammates Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery went on to post scores of 77.776% and 81.596%, respectively. As a result, the Americans edged out Great Britain on the podium.

Dressage powerhouse Germany won gold again. The Germans have won the team final in nine of the last 10 Olympics, with a 2012 silver medal in London the lone exception.

Although the US dressage team has claimed medals in five of the last seven Olympics, this marks their best finish in the Grand Prix Special since the 1948 Games, where they also won silver.

Lyle also qualified for the Individual Final, the Freestyle event, back on Sunday. She road Savlino to a score of 74.876%. The duo will now go for their second medal of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday morning.

Lyle, 36, also competed for Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics. She placed 37th in the individual final.

Lyle grew up on Whidbey Island, Washington, and attended Washington State University before training with Debbie McDonald in Ketchum. Lyle now lives in Florida.