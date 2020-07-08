208 Redial: Pocatello's Stacy Dragila wins first women's pole vaulting gold medal at Sydney Olympics

Dragila, a coach at Idaho State University at the time, met up with KTVB's Mark Johnson after the medal ceremony.

SYDNEY, NSW — In a perfect world, the Tokyo Olympics would be wrapping up in just a few days. Idaho's athletes would be on their way home, hopefully with medals in tow.

But since we'll be waiting another year for the Summer Games to hopefully start, we wanted to take a look back at Idaho athletes who have performed on the world stage - athletes like Pocatello's Stacy Dragila

In 2000, the Idaho State University student-athlete and coach became the first woman to ever win a gold medal in the pole vault.

Hours after the medal ceremony, she walked from the Sydney Olympic Stadium across the street to meet up with KTVB's Mark Johnson to show off her gold medal.

Check out the video above to relive that golden night in Sydney.

These days, Draglia owns and operates the nonprofit Try Something New, a health and fitness educational program, targeted at kids before they get to high school.