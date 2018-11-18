POCATELLO — Josh Davis ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and Weber State defeated Idaho State 26-13 on Saturday to claim a share of the Big Sky Conference title and the league's automatic berth to the FCS playoffs.

The Wildcats (9-2, 7-1), ranked fourth in the coaches poll, finished in a three-way tie with third-ranked Eastern Washington and No. 11 UC Davis by winning their sixth straight game.

Weber State built a 16-0 halftime lead on a 21-yard field goal by Trey Tuttle, Davis' 2-yard run and Rathen Ricedorff's 4-yard score. The Bengals cut it to 16-6 on Tanner Gueller's 48-yard pass to his brother Tanner, who finished with 124 yards receiving, but Rashid Shaheed took the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a score.

Gueller added a 28-yard pass to Ty Flanagan to make it 23-13 before Keilan Benjamin's interception stopped an Idaho State drive that had reached the Wildcats 2 late in the third quarter.

Davis went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh time this season.

