HAVRE, Montana — The College of Idaho's season hopes were dimming quickly after starting the season 0-5. Somehow, after losing five straight, three of them by a touchdown or less, the Coyotes got the pack in sync and ended the season with a chance at the NAIA playoffs.

The 24th-ranked Yotes ended the regular season on the road against Montana State-Northern, and won, 58-28.

The Yotes' offense jumped out to a a 42-7 lead at halftime and maintained control of the game to hold onto to the win.

The College of Idaho (6-5, 6-4) has won six in a row now, the second-longest winning streak in program history and the longest since the football program was reinstated in 2014.

Junior quarterback Darius-James Peterson led the team with three touchdowns. Peterson threw 11 of 15 for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Peterson also ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts.

Peterson ends the season with 882 rushing yards, sixth most rushing yards in a single season, and 1,998 passing yards, the second most passing yards for a single season in program history.

Peterson's name is littered through the College of Idaho's record books.

The offense was balanced with 177 passing yards and 316 rushing yards. Behind Peterson, running backs Justin Hellyer and Nick Calzaretta combined for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore receiver Connor Richardson had three receptions for 67 yards, and redshirt freshman Hunter Juarez had two receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.

MSU-Northern's offense racked up 365 total yards, with 224 passing yards from senior quarterback Tommy Wilson.

The Yotes intercepted Wilson twice and sacked him once. The defense also recovered two fumbles.

The College of Idaho will now play the waiting game to see if they'll qualify for a playoff spot.

The NAIA 16-team playoffs have automatic bids for the 12 conference champions, and the other four bids go to teams in the top 25 who did not receive automatic bids. Those bids will be awarded in order of rank.

The Yotes would need to jump nearly ten spots to get into the playoffs.

The final NAIA FCS rankings will be released Sunday, November 11.

Playoffs start Saturday, November 17.

