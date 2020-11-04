x
Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave dies at age 25

Cave suffered a brain bleed earlier this week.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave (12) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Edmonton Oilers say forward Colby Cave is out of emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed. The team posted on Twitter that doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He remains in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Cave’s wife, Emily, said earlier on Instagram that doctors were “fighting to keep him alive” in surgery. “We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Edmonton Oilers confirmed this morning that 25 year old forward Colby Cave has died.

Cave had been in a medically induced coma in a Toronto hospital. 

Cave had emergency surgery Tuesday as doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. 

Cave was not drafted but joined the Boston organization during the 2014-15 season. In 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton, Cave had four goals and five assists. 

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said of Cave: “Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream.”

