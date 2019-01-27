First-year ESPN announcer Jason Witten has been an easy target for social-media critics this season, in terms of flubbing lines or botching metaphors, while adjusting to his high-profile (and pressure-packed) job on Monday Night Football.

However, during Sunday's Pro Bowl broadcast, Witten became a high trending topic for nonverbal reasons.

The gaffe: While congratulating AFC stars Jamal Adams (New York Jets) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) for their Pro Bowl victory, Witten unwittingly split the MVP trophy in half ... by grabbing the object in the middle – instead of at the base.

Here's the clip of Witten's on-air faux pas. Check out the players' humorous reaction to the breakage, as well.

Was this an all-time blooper for the NFL reel?

Probably not ... but it was certainly funny to watch.

On the plus side, Witten brought more fame to the Pro Bowl trophy in one day ... than the award had previously collected in five decades of existence. (The NFC-AFC Pro Bowl debuted in 1971.)