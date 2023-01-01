Charles Leno Jr is the Commanders nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

With his selection, Charles Leno, Jr. becomes the inaugural Washington Commanders player to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders offensive tackle (and occasional WUSA9 sports anchor) Charles Leno Jr. has been picked as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced Tuesday.

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

With his selection, Charles Leno, Jr. becomes the inaugural Washington Commanders player to be nominated for the award.

Leno has demonstrated a commitment to community efforts and has modeled a lifestyle of giving back ever since he arrived in Washington in 2021. In 2020, together with his wife Jennifer, he founded Beyond the Entertainer, a foundation focused on mentoring, empowering, and inspiring community members of all ages to pay it forward.

This Thanksgiving, Charles and Jennifer delivered Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need and volunteered at Medium Rare DC deep frying and giving out turkeys. Through Beyond the Entertainer, Charles and Jennifer made a gracious donation of $5,000 to Feed the Fridge. Another large component of Charles’ foundation’s work includes school visits at local DMV schools. Most recently, Charles visited Rose Hill Elementary School in Washington, D.C, where he read to first graders and spoke about the importance of reading and education.

“In life I believe you are not defined by what you accomplish, but by what you do for others,” Leno said in a statement. “Sometimes I try to think, ‘Charles, are you a football player or are you just someone who plays football?’ I just play football. Because one day I won’t be a football player anymore. I’ll just be someone who played football. So, what do I want people to remember me for other than being a football player?”

As a nominee, Charles will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

On the day Charles Leno is nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he’s buying gifts at Target for the less fortunate this holiday season. #LenoClaus #HTTC https://t.co/7uc23cnjCU — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 6, 2022

“The Walter Payton Man of the Year honor holds a special place in my heart. As a former teammate and friend of Walter Payton, I know how big of an honor being the team nominee is. From the moment that Charles arrived in the DMV he immediately made his presence known in the community by helping those less fortunate,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “Having played for the Bears, I know how much Charles understands the impact that Walter had on all those around him and most importantly out in the community. Charles understands that giving back in your free time and paying it forward are two of the most important things you can do in life. Because of these characteristics he is a perfect selection for the honor of being our nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year.”