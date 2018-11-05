DALLAS -- Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is now a multi-millionaire.

Vander Esch signed a four-year deal worth $11.847 million with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, according to his agent Ron Slavin. The deal includes $6.696 million signing bonus and an option for a fifth year.

.@VanderEsch38 speaks with the media about how it felt to practice on an NFL field for the first time. #DallasCowboys



🎥: https://t.co/U8yibol0t8 pic.twitter.com/3roYRJBrIk — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 11, 2018

The Cowboys selected Vander Esch with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft just last month. It marked the first time since 2007 that Dallas used a first-round pick on a linebacker.

The deal is done.



Former #BoiseState LB Leighton Vander Esch has signed a 4-year deal worth $11.847 million guaranteed, according to his agent Ron Slavin. The #Cowboys first round pick will get a signing bonus of $6.696 million too.#LVEtoNFL pic.twitter.com/bh8Ymvp3VQ — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) May 11, 2018

Vander Esch racked up 141 tackles history junior season at Boise State. He was the only player in the country to record that many tackles and also record three interceptions.

RELATED: Leighton Vander Esch drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

© 2018 KTVB