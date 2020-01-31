Tom Brady's cryptic tweet causes social media stir

With free agency on the horizon, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a cryptic tweet that set social media ablaze on Thursday.

MIAMI — The New England Patriots aren't in this year's Super Bowl. But would what the lead up to the big game be without some talk about Tom Brady?

On Thursday night, the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback did his best to provide fodder, tweeting a caption-less picture of his silhouette either leaving or arriving at Gillette Stadium. Brady's cryptic post only fueled speculation across social media that he may have played his final game for the Patriots with the 42-year-old scheduled to hit free agency in the upcoming offseason.

It didn't take long for theories about the meaning behind Brady's tweet to pop up.

To some, Brady's post was a clear hint at his plans for the future -- although nobody seems to have much of an idea of what those plans actually are.

Others, meanwhile, speculated that Brady was simply teasing an upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

But perhaps the most pervasive -- and convincing -- theory regarding Brady's post is that he's simply trolling us all.

A 4-time NFL MVP, Brady has spent the entirety of his 20-year career playing for New England. And while there's plenty of uncertainty surrounding his future, Brady hinted earlier this year that he plans on playing a 21st season, be with the Patriots or elsewhere.