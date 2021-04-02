Zoo Boise’s baboon bookie picks Super Bowl winner

Quinn the baboon picked between two boxes labeled Buccaneers and Chiefs. And the winner is...

BOISE, Idaho — When it comes to predicting the outcome of major sporting events, the first place most people turn is the local zoo.



And, at Zoo Boise that means it’s time to turn to the baboon exhibit where Quinn the baboon picked between two boxes labeled Buccaneers and Chiefs.



Turns out Quinn thinks Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs are going to eat up the Bucs like they are a herd of antelope, which is Quinn's favorite meal, with a side of bark and roots.



Quinn, we’re told is Zoo Boise's resident bookmaker on the side and regularly sets the betting lines for events like the Super Bowl.



Apparently, the hyenas can be heard laughing after collecting their winnings, which drives Quinn crazy.



Zoo Boise is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are required and available on their website.

Be sure to say “hi” to Quinn, the baboon bookie.