Who won last year's Super Bowl?

The 2022 Super Bowl came down to the wire and featured an epic halftime show performance from six hip-hop icons.

WASHINGTON — Kansas City and Philadelphia face off this weekend to crown the next Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, both of last year's Super Bowl contenders are watching from home.

Who won the 2022 Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Rams won the Vince Lombardi trophy last year with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the Rams' first NFL title since the 1999 season.

The Rams were the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first a year prior.

Who performed in the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022?

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show featured an epic performance from six hip-hop icons at SoFi stadium. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar's halftime show began on an elaborate, moving set of white buildings bedecked with color-changing lights. The set was surrounded by what looked like a lit-up cityscape from above.

The big surprise of the show -- earlier hinted at by Dr. Dre -- came when rapper 50 Cent descended upside-down from the ceiling of one of the buildings. He performed in a club-style set illuminated by flashing red lights. The next star to make an entrance was Lamar, who leapt out of a set of large boxes labeled "Dre Day" with a crowd of backup dancers.

This year, Rihanna headlines the Super Bowl halftime show.

Which teams have never been in the Super Bowl?

There are just four teams in the NFL who have never appeared in the championship game: The Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Which teams have never won a Super Bowl?