Watch: Bill Belichick trolls crowd during NFL 100 celebration

After being booed by the fans in Miami during the NFL 100 celebration, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had the perfect response.

It's tough to make Bill Belichick smile.

But apparently a stadium full of boos will do the trick.

That much was clear on Sunday, as the league honored its NFL 100 team just prior to the start of Super Bowl LIV. And when it came time for Belichick to be announced as one of the 10 coaches selected to celebrate the NFL's 100th season, the crowd at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium responded with a hearty round of boos.

That Belichick didn't receive a warm welcome shouldn't come as a surprise, given that the hosting Miami Dolphins are one of the Patriots' AFC East rivals, while the Chiefs lost to New England in last year's AFC Championship Game. The 67-year-old Belichick, however, was prepared for the less than kind response, flashing two fists full of rings -- as well as a hearty smile -- at the camera.

This year marks the first time in four years the Patriots -- who won last year's Super Bowl -- aren't playing in the big game. Dating back to the 2001 NFL season, Belichick has coached New England to nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl titles, giving him the league's record for both.