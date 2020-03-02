Trump corrects tweet congratulating Super Bowl champion Chiefs

The president had said Kansas City represented the state of Kansas well, but they're actually from Missouri.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the Kansas City Chiefs have represented the "Great State of Kansas" well winning the Super Bowl, but the team plays in Missouri.

Trump deleted the tweet Sunday night shortly after posting it. Yet not before Twitter users caught the president's mistake.

The president sent out a corrected tweet shortly afterward:

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"