Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live score updates, highlights

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers to the crown the champion for the NFL's 100th season in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — All season, the NFL has been celebrating its 100th season.

Now it's time to crown a champion.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV. The matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers is considered one of the most even in Super Bowl history, with Kansas City a 1.5-point favorite over San Francisco, according to multiple sportsbooks.

Will the Chiefs' explosive offense prove too much to handle for the 49ers' dominant defense? Or will Nick Bosa and San Francisco manage to slow down one of the league's best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes? We'll find out soon. What follows will be a live blog of Super Bowl LIV, complete with highlights, score updates and analysis of "the big game" as it happens.

First quarter

7:57: 49ers 3, Chiefs 0: 49ers put together an impressive drive, highlighted by a 25-yard Deebo Samuel reverse. The Chiefs hold strong just outside the red zone, however, forcing a Jimmy Garoppolo incompletion on 3rd and 5 from the 25-yard line to set up a 38-yard Robbie Gould field goal.