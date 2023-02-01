This year's Super Bowl coin toss will honor Pat Tillman

The NFL has selected four Pat Tillman Foundation scholars to serve as honorary captains for Super Bowl LVII.

PHOENIX — The late Pat Tillman will be honored at this year’s Super Bowl. The NFL has selected four Pat Tillman Foundation scholars to act as coin toss captains for Super Bowl LVII.

The foundation was started following Tillman's death to honor his memory. It remembers Tillman’s legacy “by giving military service members, veterans and spouses who embody Tillman’s values, educational support, leadership development, and a supportive community of mentors and peers to help them grow into the next generation of leaders, no matter how they choose to serve.”

Foundation scholars Fabersha Flynt, Robert Ham, HyeJung Park, and Dave Prakash will be the captains for the 2023 game.

Flynt is a military spouse and Ed.D candidate. Her husband was killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in March 2006.

Ham is a US Army veteran and filmmaker. He joined the Army in 2007 as a combat documentarian. Ham was recognized as the Department of Defense Military Videographer of the Year.

Park is an Army Reservist and earned her Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology from ASU in 2022. As a beneficiary of the California Dream Act and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, she was inspired to pursue military service and academic research.

Prakash is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, he resigned from his medical residency and enlisted in the Air Force.

“Pat Tillman made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we are committed to ensuring that his life and legacy are forever honored and celebrated across the entire NFL family,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Tillman played for Arizona State University before being drafted in 1998 by the Arizona Cardinals. In May 2002, Tillman left his NFL career to serve his country in the United States Army in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Tillman was killed in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.