WATCH: Rams' Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Super Bowl win

Once the Super Bowl confetti had settled on the field, one Rams player had a very important question to ask.

LOS ANGELES — Rams' free safety Taylor Rapp didn't just win a Super Bowl ring on Sunday, he also had a ring of his one to present to someone very special.

Moments after his team made a fourth quarter comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals -- and on the eve of Valentines' Day -- the 24-year-old got down on one knee and popped the question to his now-fiancé Dani Johnson, much to the joy of his teammates who cheered him on from the background.

Although Rapp suffered a concussion just weeks before the big game, he was back on the field for the Super Bowl.

Born in Atlanta, Rapp eventually relocated to Washington with his family where he would go on to play at the University of Washington.

Rapp is also known among social media users for previously launching six collections of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and donating the proceeds to help Asian communities struck by a string of violence last year.

“I am Asian American, and this community means a lot to me,” Rapp said in an interview with CNBC. “I wanted to help my people, and what better way to raise money right now to donate than through creating an NFT collection and using my platform.”