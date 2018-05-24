TAMPA BAY -- Less than a week after a dream-like scenario played out and landed him back in the NFL, Thomas Sperbeck’s second stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has come to an unfortunate end.

Sperbeck told KTVB Wednesday morning that he recently re-injured his back while running a route at practice.

In addition, the Buccaneers announced that they waived Sperbeck just six days after signing him.

During his time at Boise State, Sperbeck racked up a school-record 3,601 career receiving yards.

