BOISE -- Former Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck is about to get another shot in the NFL.

Sperbeck signed a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, according to a source.

Off The Field, a local training facility where Sperbeck has been rehabbing an injury tweeted about the news.

Boise State's all-time leader in receiving yards originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free-agent last year. However, in late July he was placed on injured reserve, and in early August the organization waived him.

Sperbeck set a number of school records during his time at Boise State. He is the only Bronco with multiple 80-catch seasons, and his 3,601 career receiving yards ranked number one as well.

Sperbeck is the fifth former Bronco to get a shot with the Bucs in the last year. Tampa Bay previously spent draft picks on running backs Doug Martin and Jeremy McNichols, neither of which are with the team any more.

They also brought in corner back Jonathan Moxey last year and Ryan Wolpin this year, but neither were retained by the organization.

