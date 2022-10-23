Seattle Seahawks alone atop NFC West after defeating Chargers 37-23

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III rushes for a career high 168 yards and two touchdowns to lead Seattle to victory.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — The Seattle Seahawks forced three early turnovers and turned those turnovers into 17 points en route to a 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers today at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who finished with four catches for 67 yards and the two touchdowns.

For the second week in a row, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III had a career day. The Michigan State product rushed for a career high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard scamper with just under seven minutes to play which put the game on ice.

The Seattle defense forced four turnovers on the day including a fumble recovery by linebacker Darrell Taylor and an interception by safety Ryan Neal.

Unfortunately, Seattle did lose star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to a knee injury in the first half. Metcalf was carted off of the field.

With the San Francisco 49ers loss and the Los Angeles Rams being on a bye, the Seahawks are now in sole possession of first place in the NFC West with a record of 4-3.