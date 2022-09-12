Seahawks takeaways: Four observations from upset win over Russell Wilson's Broncos

Despite entering the game as heavy underdogs, the Seahawks pulled off the improbable 17-16 win over Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.

SEATTLE — What a game indeed.

Despite entering the game as heavy underdogs, the Seattle Seahawks pulled off the improbable 17-16 win over Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.

Seattle went scoreless in the second half, but did just enough defensively to ward off the visiting Broncos for the win on Monday Night Football.

Here are four takeaways from the Seahawks' big win to begin the season.

To boo or not to boo?

That is the question we (finally) got to answer Monday night after months of chatter about how the 12's would greet the former franchise quarterback.

So, yes, he was booed during the coin toss.

The home fans also booed the Broncos team when they ran on the field during pregame warmups because, well, they're guilty by association.

Not one, not two ... but three Seahawks red zone stops

Denver had three prime opportunities to score touchdowns and effectively put the Seahawks away but inexplicably failed each time.

Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon coughed up the football at the 1-yard line on a pair of trips to the end zone in the third quarter. Another promising drive resulted in just three points.

Call it a testament to the Seahawks' defense (yes) and also the Broncos' inability to capitalize on short-yardage situations.

If the Broncos had converted on these high-percentage opportunities, they'd have won the game by a comfortable margin. Instead, they'll head back to Denver with a 0-1 record.

Wilson vs. Geno

Let's call this a win for Wilson but Geno Smith looked like the more comfortable quarterback in the first half. And he was the winning quarterback, which ultimately means more than counting stats on a box score.

Smith completed his first 13 passes of the game as the Seahawks raced to a four-point lead at halftime. He finished with 195 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the victory over his former teammate.

Wilson was more efficient and threw for more passing yards, though. But when the game was in its waning moments Wilson did not deliver, or, at least, wasn't allowed to even try. After a curious decision to burn over 20 seconds of time before calling a timeout, the Broncos opted to try for a 64-yard field goal instead of relying on Wilson to try for a first down. The 64-yard attempt would have been the second-longest conversion in league history.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for a guy the team just signed to a massive $245 million contract extension.

Another Jamal Adams injury

This is the most significant long-term result of this game. Adams suffered a potentially serious knee injury while nearly corralling Wilson for a sack. The All-Pro safety needed to be carted off to the locker room.

There is no official timetable or diagnosis on his injury, but there is real fear he could miss significant time this season.