CANTON, Ohio — Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien threw a touchdown pass in this first outing as an NFL quarterback.

He tossed the game-winning touchdown pass on Thursday night, as the Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons, 14-10, in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

Rypien was the third Denver quarterback used in the game when he entered the contest in the fourth quarter. The Broncos punted on his first two possessions, but trailing 10-7 with just 5:21 left in regulation, the Boise State alumnus led his new Broncos to a comeback victory.

On 4th-and-14 at the Atlanta 15 yard line, Rypien tossed up a pass to fellow rookie Juwann Winfree. The ball was tipped as Winfree jumped in the corner of the endzone, but he was able to haul it in for the game-winning score.

Rypien finished the night 5-of-10 for 41 yards and a touchdown. He was the only Broncos quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in the game.