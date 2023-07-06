Report: Vikings to cut ties with Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook

In his six seasons with the Vikings, Cook has compiled 5,993 yards rushing and 47 touchdowns.

EAGAN, Minn. — In an offseason that has already seen the Minnesota Vikings part ways with several big-name players, one more was added to the list on Thursday.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the cap-strapped Vikings will be cutting ties with Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. Pelissero says the team isn't expected to release the former Florida State product until Friday, so a trade could still be on the table until then.

However, should no deal come to fruition in that time, Cook will have the option to sign with any team.

The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source.



One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. pic.twitter.com/kJUIi9XP6O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2023

Cook, who was selected in the second round of 2017 NFL Draft, has strung together four straight 1,000-yard seasons and four straight Pro Bowls. In six seasons with the Vikings, he's compiled 5,993 yards rushing and 47 touchdowns.

He's also compiled another 1,794 yards receiving with another five scores.

The biggest factor in Cook's pending departure is cap space. According to OverTheCap.com, Cook is due more than $14.1 million this season if he stays with the Vikings.

His explosiveness was one of Cook's biggest attributes, and while his highlight-reel plays were limited in 2022 he still had a major impact in some big spots. While Justin Jefferson's one-handed grab stole the show in Minnesota's 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills last season, it was Cook's 81-yard run that helped spark the 17-point comeback.

A month later, Cook caught a screen pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins and took it 64 yards against the Indianapolis Colts to complete the biggest comeback in NFL history.

It appears the reins will now be handed over Alexander Mattison, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings earlier this offseason. Mattison has proven to be an effective runner when filling in for the oft-injured Cook, rushing for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons. He will share the backfield with speedster Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler and rookie DeWayne McBride.

Cook will be the latest household name the Vikings have cut ties with this offseason after releasing hometown favorite Adam Thielen and trading edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.

