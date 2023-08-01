REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills plan on honoring Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati.

Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured reserve. The Bills placed Hamlin on IR, after the ventilator was removed Friday.

However, sources tell Rapoport the Bills have worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him in full.

Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.