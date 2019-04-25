CLEVELAND — 12:01 a.m./ET-Murray goes No. 1, Jones taken at No. 6

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft came and went Thursday with some unexpected falls for talented prospects and a couple surprising selections by teams choosing in the top 10.

For the second consecutive year, an Oklahoma quarterback went No. 1 overall, as the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the top pick despite spending a top-five selection on fellow signal-caller Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Then, former Duke University quarterback Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.

It has long been said that two of the most important positions are quarterback and the guys charged with getting to opposing signal-callers, and the latter part of that certainly proved true in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft as 13 tackles, ends and edge rushers were taken off the board Thursday.

11:53 p.m./ET-New England Patriots select WR N’Keal Harry with No. 32 overall pick

The New England Patriots selected former Arizona State University wide receiver N’Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Harry played three seasons for the Sun Devils.

Harry converted 213 receptions into 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for another 144 yards and three scores on 23 attempts. Overall, Harry finished his three-year run with Arizona State with 3,033 total yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns.

11:46 p.m./ET-Kaleb McGary selected by Atlanta Falcons with No. 31 overall pick

The Atlanta Falcons selected former University of Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In order to acquire the pick to draft the 6-foot-8, 320-pound McGary, the Falcons sent the Rams second and third-round picks. In return, the Falcons moved up to No. 31 and acquired a sixth-round choice.

11:42 p.m./ET- DeAndre Baker selected by New York Giants with No. 30 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Georgia cornerback DeAndre Baker was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In order to take the first cornerback off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants traded back into the first round when he acquired the No. 30 overall pick from the Seattle Seahawks, who held Nos. 29 and 30 after trading out of No. 21 earlier in the evening.

The Giants sent second, fourth and fifth-round choices to the Seahawks in order to take Baker.

During the 2018 season, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Baker was a Consensus All-American and the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s best defensive back from the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

In 2018, Baker registered a career-best 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble and nine passes defended. Additionally, Baker totaled 40 tackles, including two for lost yardage, and two interceptions, when he returned for 81 yards.

During his four years with Georgia, Baker made 116 total tackles, including 83 solo stops and 33 assists, with 4.0 going for lost yardage. Also, Baker corralled seven interceptions, returned those turnovers for 145 yards, defended 23 passes, recovered one fumble and forced two others.

11:41 p.m./ET-L.J. Collier selected by Seattle Seahawks with No. 29 overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Texas Christian University defensive tackle L.J. Collier was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In four years with the Horned Frogs, Collier registered 82 total tackles, including 44 solo stops and 38 assists, with 20.5 of those hits coming behind the line of scrimmage. Additionally, Collier registered 14.5 sacks, one interception and five passes defended over 33 career games at TCU.

11:26 p.m./ET-Jerry Tillery selected by Los Angeles Chargers with No. 28 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound Tillery was a four-year player for the Fighting Irish, totaling 133 tackles, including 70 solo stops and 63 assists, with 23.0 of those hits coming in the opponent’s backfield. Additionally, Tillery registered 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

During the 2018 season, Tillery set a single-season career high with seven sacks.

11:18 p.m./ET- Johnathan Abram selected by Oakland Raiders with No. 27 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Mississippi State defensive back Johnathan Abram was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In his three-year college career, which started at the University of Georgia in 2015, Abram totaled 195 tackles, including 107 solo stops and 88 assists, with 15.5 of those hits going for lost yardage and five coming on quarterbacks in the opposing backfield.

Additionally, Abram caught two interceptions, defended 10 passes, forced three fumbles and recovered another.

Abram entered the NFL Draft after a career year in 2018.

During his final season with Mississippi, Abram registered 99 total tackles, including 53 solo stops and 46 assists, with nine hits going for lost yardage and three coming against opposing quarterbacks. All of those statistics were career highs.

11:12 p.m./ET- Montez Sweat selected by Washington with No. 26 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat was selected by the Washington football team with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

After selecting former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 overall, Washington traded back into the first round to select Sweat. According to Field Yates, Washington traded pick No. 46 this year and next year’s second-round selection to Indianapolis in exchange for the No. 26 overall choice.

During his four-year career, which started with two seasons at Michigan State University, Sweat registered 105 total tackles, including 50 solo stops, 55 assists, 30.5 tackles for lost yardage and 23.5 sacks with much of that production coming in his junior and senior seasons at Mississippi State.

After a standout junior season, where he registered 15.5 tackles for lost yardage and 10.5 sacks, Sweat collected 14.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 12.0 sacks in 13 starts for the Bulldogs in 2018.

If Sweat did not yet have the attention of coaches, coordinators and decision-makers before, he surely did after his 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana back in February.

Despite his 6-foot-6 and 245-pound frame, Sweat motored down the field in an official time of 4.41 seconds and ran the fastest 40-yard dash among all defensive linemen at the 2019 Combine.

Sweat’s sprint was the fastest 40-yard dash by any defensive lineman since the 2003 Combine.

11:04 p.m./ET- Marquise Brown selected by Baltimore Ravens with No. 25 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In two years with the Oklahoma Sooners, the 5-foot-10, 168-pound Brown converted 132 receptions into 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in both seasons.

During his junior year, Brown turned 75 catches into 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Brown had the benefit of playing with back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in his two collegiate seasons.

Brown ranked fourth in the Big 12 Conference in receptions, third in yards, third in yards per reception, five in receiving touchdowns and sixth in scrimmage yards during the 2018 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Ravens in order to move up to the No. 22 selection. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles sent the No. 25 overall pick, as well as a fourth and sixth-rounder in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Ravens in order to move up three slots.

10:56 p.m./ET- Josh Jacobs selected by Oakland Raiders with No. 24 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Alabama running back Josh Jacobs was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In three years with the Crimson Tide, Jacobs rushed for 1,491 yards and 16 touchdowns on 251 carries and proved to be a dual threat, as he caught 48 passes and turned those into 571 yards and five touchdowns.

After playing behind other workhorse backs in his first two seasons, Jacobs had a career year in 2018.

Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns on 120 carries and turned 20 receptions into 247 yards and three scores.

Jacobs was the third Alabama player taken in the first 24 picks in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

10:49 p.m./ET-Tytus Howard selected by Houston Texans with No. 23 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 23 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Howard was the first former Alabama State player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Howard came to Alabama State University as a tight end after playing quarterback for Monroe County High School, but the two-sport letter winner transitioned to offensive line, where he was a four-year starter for the Hornets.

During the 2017 season, Howard led Alabama State in pancake blocks and allowed just one sack.

10:43 p.m./ET- Andre Dillard selected by Philadelphia Eagles with No. 22 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Washington State offensive lineman Andre Dillard was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 22 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The Eagles traded with the Baltimore Ravens in order to move up to the No. 22 selection. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles sent the No. 25 overall pick, as well as a fourth and sixth-rounder in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Ravens in order to move up three slots.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Dillard blocked for an offense that averaged 452.5 yards and 4.8 touchdowns per game during the 2018 season.

Dillard protected for quarterback Gardner Minshew, who completed 468 of his 662 attempts (70.7 percent) for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns against nine interceptions, and cleared the way for him to rush for 119 yards and four touchdowns on 58 carries.

Behind Dillard, running backs James Williams and Max Borghi combined for 926 yards and 20 touchdowns on 194 carries.

Dillard was the first tackle and only the fourth offensive lineman selected in the first round.

10:38 p.m./ET-Darnell Savage Jr. selected by Green Bay Packers with No. 21 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Maryland safety Darnell Savage Jr. was selected by the Green Bay Packers with No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Packers traded with the Seattle Seahawks in order to acquire the No. 21 pick. They sent the No. 30 selection and two fourth-round picks to the Seahawks in order to move up nine spots to select 5-foot-11, 200-pound Savage Jr.

In four years at Maryland, Savage Jr. registered 182 total tackles, including 139 solo stops and 43 assists with nine hits going for lost yardage. Additionally, Savage Jr. registered eight interceptions, including a career-high four picks in 2018, and one fumble recovery.

Savage Jr. returned those interceptions for 153 yards with two touchdowns.

10:29 p.m./ET- Noah Fant selected by Denver Broncos with No. 20 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Iowa tight end Noah Fant was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The Broncos held the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but acquired three selections from the Pittsburgh Steelers and moved back 10 slots before taking Fant, the second former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end selected in the first round. Teammate T.J. Hockenson was the selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 8 pick.

The 6-foot-5, 241-pound Fant entered the NFL Draft after standout sophomore and junior seasons for the Hawkeyes.

Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. The catches and receiving yards were single-season personal bests, while Fant set a career high for touchdown receptions with 11 scores in 12 games in 2017.

Those 11 touchdowns led the Big Ten Conference, while his 16.5 yards-per-reception average in 2017 was the fourth-best in the league.

Fant finished his collegiate career with 78 catches for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns.

And the productivity did not stop there as Fant showed athleticism, speed and power during the drills at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana back in February.

Fant had the best 40-yard dash (4.50 seconds), vertical jump (39.5 inches), broad jump (127.0 inches), three-cone drill (6.81 seconds) and 60-yard shuttle run (11.49 seconds). Fant had the third-best time in the 20-yard shuttle run (4.22 seconds).

10:23 p.m./ET- Jeffery Simmons selected by Tennessee Titans with No. 19 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 19 over pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

Simmons was selected by the Titans despite an off-the-field incident during his high-school days, as well as a serious injury in preparation for the NFL Scouting Combine.

In a viral video of the incident, Simmons is shown repeatedly hitting a downed woman, identified as Sophia Taylor, in a two-on-one assault. After Simmons stopped punching, his sister, Ashley Bradley, continued to kick and tug at Taylor’s right leg as she was lying in the street. When Taylor stood up, Bradley pushed her back down to the pavement.

Although involved in the one incident, Simmons was not part of any reported off-the-field issues while at Mississippi State. Reportedly, Simmons was in good academic standing, delivered motivational speeches and garnered team recognition for community service.

During his sophomore and junior seasons at Mississippi State, Simmons registered a combined 30 sacks, including a personal-best 18 in 2018.

Complicating the matter is the fact that Simmons suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while training in January for the NFL Scouting Combine.

10:16 p.m./ET- Garrett Bradbury selected by Minnesota Vikings with No. 18 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former North Carolina State interior offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

Behind Bradbury’s blocks, the Wolfpack averaged 456.2 yards of total offense and 4.0 touchdowns per game during the 2018 season.

Quarterback Ryan Finley completed 326 of his 484 attempts (67.4 percent) for 3,928 yards and 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Finley added 21 yards and one scoring run on 42 carries.

Running back Reggie Gallaspy II gained 1,091 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on 228 carries. Gallaspy averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

For his efforts during the 2018 season, Bradbury was named a Consensus All-American and the winner of the Dave Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best center.

10:11 p.m./ET- Dexter Lawrence selected by New York Giants with No. 17 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Lawrence was a three-year contributor for the Tigers, including on two College Football Playoff National Championship teams in 2016 and 2018, both times helping lead the charge against the vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide.

In 38 games over his three seasons with the Tigers, Lawrence registered 131 total tackles, including 50 solo stops and 81 assists with 18 hits going for lost yardage. Lawrence added 10 sacks, one interception, four passes defended and three forced fumbles in his collegiate career.

Also, Lawrence rushed for a touchdown during the 2018 season.

Lawrence was the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and a first-team all-conference performer in 2018.

The Giants acquired the No. 17 overall pick from the Cleveland Browns in a trade for Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the first day of the new league year in March.

10:03 p.m./ET- Brian Burns selected by Carolina Panthers with No. 16 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In three years with the Seminoles, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns registered 123 total tackles, including 71 solo stops and 52 assists, with 38.5 tackles for lost yardage, 23.0 sacks, seven passes defended, seven forced fumbles and two recoveries.

During his final season at Florida State, Burns registered 52 total tackles, including 31 solo stops and 21 assists, with 15.5 tackles for lost yards and 10.0 sacks.

Burns ranked second in the entire Atlantic Coast Conference and 10th nationally in sacks during the 2018 season.

Burns was the 10th defensive player chosen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

9:57 p.m./ET- Dwayne Haskins selected by Washington with No. 15 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins was selected by the Washington football team with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night.

Despite starting for only one year, Haskins’ professional prospects rose with his success in late-season games.

On the way to Big Ten Championship Game Most Valuable Player honors, Haskins completed 34 of his 41 pass attempts for 499 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. Haskins’ 34 completions, 41 attempts, 499 yards and five passing touchdowns set new Big Ten Championship Game records.

The 499 yards were a single-game personal best for Haskins, who eclipsed the 300-yard mark nine times and the 400-yard plateau on five occasions, including two of the last three games, and just missed the latter with a 396-yard showing against the Michigan Wolverines on November 24.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Haskins completed 348 of his 496 attempts (70.2 percent) for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. Additionally, Haskins rushed for four touchdowns in his lone season as a starter.

A first-year starter after sitting behind record-setting signal-caller J.T. Barrett for two seasons, Haskins was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year and the Offensive Player of the Week a record six times in 2018.

Among the records Haskins set in 2018 were the touchdowns responsible for (51) and total offensive yards (4,702).

9:51 p.m./ET- Chris Lindstrom selected by Atlanta Falcons with No. 14 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Boston College interior offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

Behind Lindstrom’s blocks, the Eagles’ offense averaged 404.4 yards and 4.0 touchdowns over 12 games during the 2018 season.

Lindstrom protected quarterback Anthony Brown, who completed 158 of his 285 attempts for 2,121 yards and 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions last season.

When the Eagles kept the ball on the ground, running back A.J. Dillon rushed for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns on 227 carries, all of which were team highs in 2018.

Despite quarterback salaries ballooning to record-setting contracts year after year, Lindstrom was the second offensive lineman taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

9:46 p.m./ET- Christian Wilkins selected by Miami Dolphins with No. 13 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

During his four-year career with the Tigers, Wilkins totaled 192 tackles, including 94 solo stops and 98 assists. Wilkins registered 40.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including 16.0 sacks, along with 15 passes defended, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

In his final year at Clemson, Wilkins registered 25 solo stops, 26 assists, 51 total tackles, 14.0 for lost yardage and 5.5 quarterback sacks. Also, Wilkins carried the ball three times on offense and scored two touchdowns last fall and caught a one-yard touchdown throw during the 2016 season.

For his efforts, Wilkins was named a Consensus All-American in 2018.

9:40 p.m./ET- Former Michigan standout Rashan Gary selected by Green Bay Packers with No. 12 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

Gary was the eighth defensive lineman or linebacker selected in the top 12 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In three years with the Wolverines, the 6-foot-5, 283-pound Gary registered 119 total tackles, including 57 solo stops and 62 assists with 23.0 of those hits coming behind the line of scrimmage. Additionally, Gary had 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

During his final season at Michigan, Gary registered 38 total tackles, including 20 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for lost yardage and 3.5 sacks.

9:33 p.m./ET- Jonah Williams selected by Cincinnati Bengals with No. 11 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The 6-foot-5, 301-pound Williams was a Consensus All-American in 2018 after helping the Crimson Tide average 5.7 touchdowns and 522 yards of total offense per game and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Behind Williams, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 245 of his 355 attempts (69.0 percent) for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns against only six interceptions while Jalen Hurts completed 51 of his 70 throws (72.9 percent) for 765 yards and eight touchdowns.

Running backs Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Joshua Jacobs combined to total 2,299 yards and 24 touchdowns on 387 carries.

9:28 p.m./ET- Devin Bush selected by Pittsburgh Steelers with No. 10 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The Steelers acquired the No. 10 pick in a trade with the Denver Broncos. The Steelers sent the Nos. 20 and 52 selections this year and a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Broncos in order to move up the 10 spots to select Bush.

In his three seasons with the Wolverines, Bush registered 172 total tackles, including 91 solo stops and 81 assists, with 18.5 tackles for lost yardage and 10 sacks. Additionally, Bush collected one interception and defended 11 passes.

During the 2017 season, Bush made 95 total tackles, including 44 solo stops and 51 assists with 10 going for lost yardage and 5.5 sacks. Bush followed up the 2017 season with another standout showing for the Wolverines in 2018.

In his final collegiate season, the 5-foot-11, 233-pound Bush registered 41 solo stops and 25 assists with 8.5 tackles for lost yardage and 4.5 quarterback sacks.

Bush was the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and 2018 Consensus All-America selection last season.

9:20 p.m./ET-Ed Oliver selected by Buffalo Bills with No. 9 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In three years with the Cougars, Oliver registered 192 total tackles, including 122 solo stops and 70 assists, with 53.0 tackles for lost yardage, 13.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Limited to eight games during his junior season because of injury, Oliver still collected 54 total tackles, 14.5 stops for lost yardage and 3.0 sacks.

During the 2017 season, Oliver recorded career highs with 73 total tackles, 47 solo stops, 26 assists, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles along with 16.5 tackles for lost yardage.

For his efforts, Oliver was honored with Consensus All-America selections in 2017 and 2018, as well as the 2017 Outland Trophy, given annually to the best interior lineman in college and the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

9:14 p.m./ET- T.J. Hockenson selected by Detroit Lions with No. 8 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night.

In just two years with the Hawkeyes, Hockenson collected 73 receptions, which he turned into 1,080 yards, an average of 14.8 yards per catch, and six touchdowns. Additionally, Hockenson rushed for a four-yard touchdown during the 2018 season.

Hockenson earned the 2018 John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Hockenson made a solid account of himself at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana back in February.

Hockenson finished second in several of the Combine drills, including the vertical jump (37.5 inches), broad jump (123.0 inches), three-cone drill (7.02 seconds), 20-yard and 60-yard shuttle runs (4.18 seconds and 11.55 seconds, respectively).

9:07 p.m./ET- Josh Allen selected by Jacksonville Jaguars with No. 7 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

The run on pass rushers is on in the 2019 NFL Draft.

After the San Francisco 49ers chose former Ohio State standout Nick Bosa, the Jacksonville Jaguars wasted no time in turning in the card to selection former University of Kentucky star linebacker Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

Allen brings to the NFL a proven track record of success in the rugged Southeastern Conference and a relentless motor when it comes to rushing the passer.

In four years with the Wildcats, Allen collected 31.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Additionally, Allen registered 220 total tackles, including 121 solo stops and 99 assists with 42.0 going for lost yardage.

During his junior year, Allen registered seven sacks, and he more than doubled that total in 2018. Allen finished his All-American career with 17.0 quarterback sacks and a personal-best five forced fumbles.

9:01 p.m./ET- Daniel Jones selected by New York Giants with No. 6 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Duke University quarterback Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.

In 11 games a junior during the 2018 season, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Jones completed 237 of his 392 attempts (60.5 percent) for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions. While most of his statistics were not personal bests, the 22 touchdowns were a single-season high for Jones.

8:56 p.m./ET- Devin White selected by Buccaneers with No. 5 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former LSU Tigers linebacker Devin White was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

White, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound was a Consensus All-America selection and winner of the 2018 Dick Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

In three years with the Tigers, White registered 286 total tackles, including 114 solo stops, 172 assists and 28.5 tackles for lost yardage along with 8.5 sacks, one interception, nine passes defended, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

During his final year at LSU, White collected 123 total tackles, 62 solo stops and 61 assists, with 12.0 tackles for lost yardage and 3.0 sacks with six passes defended and three forced fumbles.

8:48 p.m./ET- Clelin Ferrell selected by Raiders with No. 4 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In four years with Clemson, Ferrell registered 166 total tackles, including 84 solo stops and 82 assists, with five forced fumbles and one recovery. Of those 166 stops, 50.5 of them happened behind the line of scrimmage, including 27.0 sacks of opposing quarterbacks.

During the 2018 season, Ferrell registered 29 solo tackles, 26 assists, 20.0 tackles for lost yardage and 11.5 quarterback sacks.

For his efforts, Ferrell was a Consensus All-America selection, the winner of the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive end, and the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Ferrell was the first of several Clemson defensive linemen expected to be selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

8:40 p.m./ET- Alabama’s Quinnen Williams selected by New York Jets with No. 3 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Alabama standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4, 289-pound Williams was a Consensus All-America selection and the winner of the John Outland Trophy, given annually to the best interior lineman in college football, as judged by the Football Writers Association of America.

During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Williams registered 91 total tackles, including 56 solo stops and 35 assists with 26.0 of those going for lost yardage. Additionally, Williams totaled 10.0 quarterback sacks and one pass defense.

In the 2018 season, Williams registered 71 total tackles, 45 solo stops and 26 assists with 19.5 of the hits going for lost yardage. Williams had eight sacks during his second and final season with the Crimson Tide.

8:30 p.m./ET- Former Ohio State star Nick Bosa selected by San Francisco 49ers with No. 2 overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive end Nick Bosa is going to have some bragging rights over his older brother, Joey, at family dinners.

The elder Bosa went with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but his younger brother did him one better, as Nick was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 2 choice in the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night..

In 29 career games for the Buckeyes, Bosa registered 77 total tackles, including 47 solo stops and 30 assists with 29.0 of those hits going for lost yardage. Bosa collected 17.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

Bosa was picked highly despite missing all but three of Ohio State’s games because of a core muscle injury suffered in a Week 3 game against Texas Christian University at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas last September.

8:24 p.m./ET- Kyler Murray selected by Arizona Cardinals with No. 1 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In leading the Sooners to the Big 12 Championship, Murray completed 260 of his 377 attempts (69.0 percent) for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns. Additionally, Murray rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on 140 carries.

Murray guided the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, where after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship Game with a revenge victory over The University of Texas, they battled the No. 1 team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the Orange Bowl Semifinal on December 29.

Considered a questionable first-round selection because of concerns over his height, Murray clocked in at 5-feet, 10 1/8 inches, which has caused analysts to move him into the decision for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

“I’ve never been the biggest guy on the field,” Murray said. “I’ve always been the smallest guy on the field. I’ve said it multiple times. I feel like I’m the most impactful guy on the field and the best player on the field at all times, so that’s just the confidence I have in myself and that my teammates have in me.

“I’ve always had to play at this height. Everybody’s trying to make it out to be something, but at the same time, I just go out and play the game that I love. I’m a competitor. I love the game. To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true. If my name was called No. 1 overall, I’d be ready to go, for sure.”

It marks the second consecutive year in which a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma has been selected with the No. 1 overall pick, as the Cleveland Browns spent the first selection in 2018 on Baker Mayfield.

7:20 p.m./ET-First Round of NFL Draft set to begin

Years of preparation, months of analytical work and countless interviews with prospects have led to this, the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The first round of the draft will commence at 8 p.m./ET tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, and several prospects are in Music City, U.S.A. to attend the festivities, which are taking place tonight on Broadway Avenue, the main street in the home of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Throughout the 2019 NFL Draft, WKYC.com will have a live updates post going in depth on the NFL’s newest crop of rookies.

Currently, the Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but nobody has been able to get a good read on what their plans are for the selection. However, all of those questions will be answered at the top of the hour.

