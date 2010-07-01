Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed: See who is headed to Canton

CANTON, Ohio — It's official.
Nine NFL legends have been selected to head to Canton as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2023, headlined by former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas and New York Jets cornerback Darelle Revis, was announced Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Below is everything you need to know about the inductees as well as this summer's induction ceremony in Stark County:
Who are the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees?
EDITOR'S NOTE: The bios below were provided by the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ronde Barber
- HOF Finalist: 3 | Year of Eligibility: 6
Position: Cornerback/Safety
- Ht: 5-10, Wt: 186
- NFL Career: 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seasons: 16, Games: 241
- College: Virginia
- Drafted: 3rd Round (66th overall), 1997
- Born: April 7, 1975, in Montgomery County, Va.
Dan Coryell
- HOF Finalist: 7 | Year of Eligibility: 36
Position: Coach
- NFL Career: 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers
- Seasons: 14, Games: 195
- College: Washington
- Born: Oct. 17, 1924, in Seattle
- Died: July 1, 2010, in Le Mesa, Calif.
Chuck Howley
- HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 45
Position: Linebacker
- Ht: 6-3, Wt: 228
- NFL Career: 1958-59 Chicago Bears, 1961-1973 Dallas Cowboys
- Seasons: 15, Games: 180
- College: West Virginia
- Drafted: 1st Round (7th Overall), 1958
- Born: June 28, 1936, in Wheeling, W. Va.
Joe Klecko
- HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 30
Position: Defensive End, Defensive Tackle, Nose Tackle
- Ht: 6-3, Wt: 263
- NFL Career: 1977-1987 New York Jets, 1988 Indianapolis Colts
- Seasons: 12, Games: 155
- College: Temple
- Drafted: 6th Round (144th Overall), 1977
- Born: Oct. 15, 1953, in Chester, Pa.
Darrelle Revis
- HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 1
Position: Cornerback
- Ht: 5-11, Wt: 198
- NFL Career: 2007-2012, 2015-16 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers,
- 2014 New England Patriots, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs
- Seasons: 11, Games: 145
- College: Pittsburgh
- Drafted: 1st Round (14th Overall), 2007
- Born: July 14, 1985, in Aliquippa, Pa.
Ken Riley
- HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 35
- Position: Cornerback
- Ht: 5-11, Wt: 181
- NFL Career: 1969-1983 Cincinnati Bengals
- Seasons: 15, Games: 207
- College: Florida A&M
- Drafted: 6th Round (135th Overall), 1969
- Born: Aug. 6, 1947, in Bartow, Fla.
- Died: June 7, 2020, in Bartow, Fla.
Joe Thomas
- HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 1
Position: Offensive Tackle
- Ht: 6-6, Wt: 312
- NFL Career: 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns
- Seasons: 11, Games: 167
- College: Wisconsin
- Drafted: 1st Round (3rd Overall), 2007
- Born: Dec. 4, 1984, in Brookfield, Wisc.
Zach Thomas
- HOF Finalist: 4 | Year of Eligibility: 10
Position: Linebacker
- Ht: 5-11, Wt: 235
- NFL Career: 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
- Seasons: 13, Games: 184
- College: Texas Tech
- Drafted: 5th Round (154th Overall), 1996
- Born: Sept. 1, 1973, in Pampa, Texas
DeMarcus Ware
- HOF Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 2
Position: Linebacker/Defensive End
- Ht: 6-4, Wt: 258
- NFL Career: 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos
- Seasons: 12, Games: 178
- College: Troy State
- Drafted: 1st Round (11th Overall), 2005
- Born: July 31, 1982, in Auburn, Ala.
How were the inductees selected?
- The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 49-person selection committee met virtually on Jan. 17 to conduct the annual vote.
When is the Class of 2023 Enshrimenet ceremony?
- The Class of 2023 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton
What events are happening during Enshrinement Week?
The 2023 Enshrinement Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton is set to kick off on Aug. 3:
- Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game (teams to be determined)
- Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner
- Aug. 5: Class of 2023 Enshrinement
- Aug. 5: Concert for Legends featuring Zac Brown Band
How to get tickets for Enshrinement Week?
- Travel and VIP packages for Enshrinement Weekend will be available online via On Location Friday, Feb. 17, at noon. Fans can secure their place at the front of the line with a Priority Access deposit
- Individual tickets for the Hall of Fame Game, Class of 2023 Enshriment and the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner will go on sale in the coming weeks
- Tickets for the Concert for Legends are on sale now at HOFVillage.com
Prior to the NFL Honors on Thursday night, Joe Thomas, as well as Barber, Howley, Klecko, Revis, Zach Thomas and Ware, received a special knock at their door with NFL Hall of Famers delivering the news.
A preview of those moments can be watched below: