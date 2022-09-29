'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 4 | Peacock and Williamson

CINCINNATI — We saw plenty of upsets in Week 3 as nine underdogs won their game outright. The Eagles and Dolphins are the only 3-0 teams left and the Raiders are the only 0-3 team.
Safe to say, it's been a pretty unpredictable start to the NFL season. But, we're learning more and more about the teams around the league.
Some big matchups in Week 4 include the Thursday night matchup between the undefeated Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals; the 2-1 Jaguars face the 3-0 Eagles; the Chiefs travel to Tampa for a Super Bowl 55 rematch; and the Rams will face the 49ers in an NFC Championship Game rematch.
All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Spread: CIN -3.5, O/U 48
Brian Peacock: Dolphins 30, Bengals 27
Matt Williamson: Bengals 27, Dolphins 20
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: BAL +3.5, O/U 51
Brian Peacock: Bills 31, Ravens 24
Matt Williamson: Bills 35, Ravens 27
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: PHI -6.5, O/U 46
Brian Peacock: Eagles 24, Jaguars 23
Matt Williamson: Eagles 30, Jaguars 28
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Bucs
Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC
Spread: TB +1, O/U 45
Brian Peacock: Chiefs 21, Bucs 19
Matt Williamson: Chiefs 20, Bucs 17
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN
Spread: SF -1, O/U 42
Brian Peacock: Rams 23, 49ers 17
Matt Williamson: Rams 24, 49ers 20