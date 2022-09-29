'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 4 | Peacock and Williamson

There's a packed slate for Week 3 NFL action. Locked On analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 marquee matchups.

Example video title will go here for this video

CINCINNATI — We saw plenty of upsets in Week 3 as nine underdogs won their game outright. The Eagles and Dolphins are the only 3-0 teams left and the Raiders are the only 0-3 team.

Safe to say, it's been a pretty unpredictable start to the NFL season. But, we're learning more and more about the teams around the league.

Some big matchups in Week 4 include the Thursday night matchup between the undefeated Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals; the 2-1 Jaguars face the 3-0 Eagles; the Chiefs travel to Tampa for a Super Bowl 55 rematch; and the Rams will face the 49ers in an NFC Championship Game rematch.

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

SUBSCRIBE: The Peacock and Williamson NFL Show is your premier DAILY podcast covering the trending topics in the NFL with intuitive conversation from former NFL scout Matt Williamson and NFL analyst Brian Peacock.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Spread: CIN -3.5, O/U 48

Brian Peacock: Dolphins 30, Bengals 27

Matt Williamson: Bengals 27, Dolphins 20

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: BAL +3.5, O/U 51

Brian Peacock: Bills 31, Ravens 24

Matt Williamson: Bills 35, Ravens 27

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: PHI -6.5, O/U 46

Brian Peacock: Eagles 24, Jaguars 23

Matt Williamson: Eagles 30, Jaguars 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Bucs

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Spread: TB +1, O/U 45

Brian Peacock: Chiefs 21, Bucs 19

Matt Williamson: Chiefs 20, Bucs 17

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Spread: SF -1, O/U 42

Brian Peacock: Rams 23, 49ers 17

Matt Williamson: Rams 24, 49ers 20