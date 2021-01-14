Philadelphia Eagles request interview with Kellen Moore

The former Boise State star quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator has emerged as a candidate for the Eagles' head coaching position.

DALLAS — Two weeks after withdrawing his name from consideration for the head coach vacancy at his alma mater, former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore has emerged as a candidate for a head coaching position in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested to interview Moore, according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer, who covers the Dallas Cowboys. Archer tweeted that the Eagles are "casting a wide net for Doug Pederson's successor."

Pederson, who just wrapped up his fifth season as the head coach in Philadelphia, was recently fired following a 4-11-1 campaign. His removal comes just three seasons after he led the Eagles to their first and only Super Bowl Championship.

Moore just completed his second season as the offensive coordinator in Dallas. Since he was promoted to play-caller prior to the 2019 season, no team in the NFL has gained more yards on offense than the Cowboys.

Less than two weeks ago, after expressing interest in the head coach vacancy at Boise State, Moore signed a contract extension to remain the offensive coordinator in Dallas.

"I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State," Moore said back on Jan. 2. "I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again.

"I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator," he added. "We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job."

As DallasCowboys.com senior staff writer Nick Eatman points out, Moore's new contract can't prevent him from pursuing this specific type of opportunity with the Eagles.

"Per NFL rules, even if coaches are under contract, teams must allow their coaches to interview for positions that are viewed as a promotion, including coordinator spots and of course, head coaching jobs," Eatman writes.

Moore, 32, is currently the second-youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL. First-year Carolina OC Joe Brady, 31, is the youngest and has already interviewed with the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport.

During the Cowboys' final regular-season game on Sunday, Jan. 3, former Dallas quarterback and current FOX analyst Troy Aikman claimed that Boise State offered Moore the head coaching position and that he had turned it down. The university has since refuted that report, stating they never offer Moore the job.