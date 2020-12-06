x
NFL to spend $250 million on social justice initiatives

The league announced the additional $206 million commitment on Thursday.
Credit: Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the crowd during the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

NEW YORK — The NFL is committing $250 million over 10 years to social justice initiatives, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.”

The league, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment on Thursday.

It plans to “work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement.”

