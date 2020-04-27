x
NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers across three days

It ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt.
Credit: AP
In a photo provided by ESPN Images, the first six selections in the NFL draft are displayed during ESPN's coverage of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Bristol, Conn. (Allen Kee/ESPN Images via AP)

Seth Markman was just as nervous as NFL coaches and general managers about the unknown factors involved with a virtual draft. 

But the ESPN executive producer said he was overwhelmed with how everything came together over the three days. 

It also ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt. 

The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over all three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen. 

The previous high was 6.2 million last year.  

