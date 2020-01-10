Live Blog: Boise State's Brett Rypien and the Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets

The former Boise State star is making his first NFL-career start against the Jets in a Thursday night matchup on the NFL Network. Follow along here.

BOISE, Idaho — In a battle between two winless teams, former Boise State star quarterback Brett Rypien is making his first NFL-career start for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos enter this week four matchup 0-3, no thanks to losing quarterback Drew Lock to injury and less than stellar play from backup Jeff Driskel in weeks two and three.

Rypien took over for Driskell in the fourth quarter in the Broncos' loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN, Rypien was told by head coach Vic Fangio that he would be the starter against the Jets on Monday and made the announcement to the team on Tuesday.

Kickoff for the Broncos vs. Jets game is at 6:20 p.m. MT on the NFL Network or the Yahoo Sports app.

