Chargers agree to terms with 6th-round pick Scott Matlock

Idaho native Scott Matlock signed a four-year, $4.012 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday. The deal includes a $172,296 signing bonus.

BOISE, Idaho — The Los Angeles Chargers on Friday reached agreement on a four-year contract with former Boise State defensive lineman and 6th-round pick Scott Matlock.

The deal comes roughly two weeks after Los Angeles selected the Homedale native with the 200th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley introduced Matlock as a "war daddy," referring to his relentless motor in the trenches and leadership as a Boise State captain.

According to Spotrac, the total value of Matlock's contract was slotted at $4.012 million in total value, which included a $172,296 signing bonus. The contract is a four-year deal, lasting through the 2026 season.

Fellow Boise State NFL Draft pick JL Skinner also signed a four-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Skinner's deal is worth $4.036 in total value, with a $196,219 signing bonus.

On Friday, Matlock – along with a handful of former Broncos – participated in his first rookie minicamp practice. As shown below, the Idaho native's dream became reality as he hit the gridiron rocking the Chargers' powder blue uniform.

Matlock gets to wear the same number he donned on The Blue, No. 99, as he begins his career in the City of Angels. Meanwhile, Skinner will wear No. 46 for now in the Mile High City.

Staley told reporters his staff was high on Matlock and plenty stood out about the Boise State graduate. Staley said the Chargers are "really fired up" about Matlock, and said he is "the type of d-lineman we believe in playing with."