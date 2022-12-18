Despite loss, Cowboys can still clinch playoff spot if Commanders lose Sunday night

Cowboys fans, it's time to root for the Giants.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys fans may not want to hear this -- but it's time to root for the New York Giants. But only for one night.

The Cowboys made their hunt for a playoff spot a bit harder on Sunday afternoon after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All the Cowboys had to do was win and they were in. But alas, it's never that easy.

Now, all eyes will be on the Sunday night matchup between the Giants and the Washington Commanders.

This one is especially important because despite losing on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys can still clinch a playoff berth if the Commanders lose.

The Cowboys already had some help from last Thursday night's game when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas needed that Seahawks loss to stay in the playoff hunt in case of a loss to the Jaguars.

Dallas could have already been in the playoffs if the Detroit Lions lost to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, but the Lions came away with a 20-17 win, keeping their season alive.

Now, of course, all of this could have been avoided if the Cowboys hadn't allowed Jacksonville to rally in the second half to come away with a win.

Dallas was up 27-10 with 5:41 left in the third quarter. But then the defense gave away three straight touchdowns, which eventually led to a last-second field goal by Jacksonville to send the game to overtime, where the Jaguars picked off Dak Prescott for the winning score.

Rather than celebrating a win and a playoff spot on Sunday, Cowboys Nation is now having to rely on the Giants to beat Washington.