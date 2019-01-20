The Dallas Cowboys have officially promoted Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator after just one year on the coaching staff.

Former Cowboy and NFL journeyman Jon Kitna will become the new quarterbacks coach – the post held by Moore in 2018-19.

Rumors of such a move among the Cowboys coaching ranks surfaced Jan. 20, one day after the ouster of Scott Linehan. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kitna was coming on board, and that Moore was the favorite to replace Linehan.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported at the time that head coach Jason Garrett would likely call the plays – a responsibility he held early in his tenure as head coach but gave up in 2013.

In an apparently impromptu radio interview on 105.3 The Fan Wednesday evening, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stopped short of anointing Moore as the play-caller but hinted at the possibility.

"He's going to be a key guy in what play is run on that football field," Jones said. "And by key, probably have the ultimate responsibility.”

Kitna, who played for four different teams over 18 seasons in the NFL, coached high school football from 2012-18, including three seasons at Waxahachie High School. Last June, he took over as offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet of the newly-founded Alliance of American Football.

Moore was one of the most prolific college quarterbacks of all time, amassing the sixth-most passing yards and second-most touchdowns in NCAA history while winning a record 50 games in his four seasons at Boise State.

His six NFL seasons weren’t nearly as noteworthy, as his only in-game appearances came with the Cowboys in Tony Romo’s stead in 2015. He threw just four touchdowns and six interceptions in three games, losing both of his starts.

Moore spent five of his six NFL seasons playing under Linehan – likely contributing to some fans' jaded opinion of his coaching role.

Still, Moore has always been praised for his football instincts and is thought to have a bright future as a coach. Dak Prescott reportedly pushed for Moore to become the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach – and Moore clearly turned heads within the organization in his one season coaching the position.