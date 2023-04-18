Former Houston Texans player Chris Smith dies at 31, agent confirms

Smith spent the 2021 season with the Texans after stints with the Jaguars, Bengals, Browns and Raiders.

HOUSTON — The NFL community is mourning the loss of former NFL player Chris Smith, who last played during the 2021 season for the Houston Texans.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news of Smith’s passing on Twitter: “Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you.”

The cause and circumstances of Smith’s death have not been released.

A native of North Carolina, Smith, a defensive end, played collegiately at Arkansas before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Jaguars before making short stops in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Las Vegas.

He most recently had been playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we've had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the Browns said in a statement.

Smith played in four games for the Texans in 2021.

Some of the current Texans tweeted their condolences in regard to Smith’s passing.

“This one hurt bad 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Smitty u was one of the good ones 👼👼” Jonathan Greenard tweeted.

“’Love what you do, Do what you love’ ‼️ one thing I’ll always keep with me from my dawg Chris🙏🏾💯” Tavierre Thomas tweeted.