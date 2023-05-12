Broncos agree to terms with 6th-round draft pick JL Skinner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos reached agreement Thursday night on a four-year contract with sixth-round draft pick JL Skinner.
A large safety at 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, Skinner was selected with the No. 183 overall draft pick out of Boise State where he displayed Justin Simmons-type athleticism and ball-hawking skills. He had 4 interceptions last season.
The total value of Skinner's 4-year contract was slotted in at $4.036 million in total value, according to Spotrac, which included a $196,219 signing bonus. He is the second of the Broncos' five draft picks to have reached contract agreements. Seventh-round center Alex Forsyth finished his four-year deal, $3.92 million deal Wednesday.
That leaves the Broncos' top three draft picks — second-round receiver Marvin Mims, third-round linebacker Drew Sanders and third-round cornerback Riley Moss — to conclude their 4-year deals.
The Broncos' five draft picks are among the nearly 60 players overall participating in the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.
Skinner suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training for the NFL Combine and while he will not participate during the Broncos' on-field portion of OTAs and minicamps, he is expected to be ready by training camp in late-July.
He will compete with Simmons, Caden Sterns and Kareem Jackson at the safety position this season while also contributing on special teams.
