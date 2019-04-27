Former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Mattison was drafted 102nd overall, becoming the seventh Boise State running back to be drafted in program history. He is the highest drafted running back since Doug Martin was drafted 31st overall in 2012.

Mattison cracked the 1,000-yard mark in both seasons he started at Boise State. This last season he ranked No. 2 in the FBS with 302 carries and led the Mountain West with 1,415 yards rushing. In late December he announced he would forgo his senior season at Boise State and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Shortly after the pick was announced Vikings general manager Rick Spielman elaborated on their decision to draft Mattison. Spielman acknowledged that there were a number of talented running backs still available, but they had their eyes set on the Boise State product.

"Mattison was just a unique back and a back that fit all the trait that we were looking for, especially with the run game that we're going to have and the workhorse that he can be," he said.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay appeared to love the pick too.

"This is one of the toughest players in this year's draft," said McShay, who provided a glowing review of Mattison's performance in the 2018 Mountain West Championship Game. The Broncos lost in overtime, but Mattison established a single-game school record with 40 carries on his way to a 200-yard rushing performance.

The last offensive Boise State player drafted in the first three rounds was offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo, who was drafted 97th overall in 2016.

This marks the sixth straight year that Boise State has had at least one early entrant get drafted. There are just eight other schools that can claim such a streak: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Standford, and Washington.

Boise State's Brett Rypien is still waiting for his name to be called by NFL coaches and executives but wasted little time in celebrating his former teammate's success.

